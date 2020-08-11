Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

Jefferies analyst Peter Abramowitz reiterated a Buy rating on Corporate Office Properties (OFC) on July 30 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Abramowitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Abramowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Highwoods Properties.

Corporate Office Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.75.

Corporate Office Properties’ market cap is currently $3.05B and has a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OFC in relation to earlier this year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.