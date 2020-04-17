Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.38.

Gommel noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Continental vor der Quartalsberichtssaison der Autozulieferer auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro belassen. Der Fokus der Investoren durfte auf die Bilanzen und den Mittelzu- beziehungsweise Mittelabflussen der Unternehmen liegen, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insgesamt durfte die Coronavirus-Krise bereits deutliche Spuren hinterlassen haben. Positiv sei immerhin, dass die Autobauer die Produktion in Europa und Nordamerika Ende April oder Anfang Mai wahrscheinlich langsam wieder hochfahren durften./mis/zb Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 14:42 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 19:00 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Gommel has an average return of 8.5% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #1346 out of 6440 analysts.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.20, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on April 3, Pareto also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $165.25 and a one-year low of $57.00. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 558.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.