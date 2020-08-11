Jefferies Issues a Hold Rating on Ingevity (NGVT)

In a report issued on July 31, Daniel Rizzo from Jefferies assigned a Hold rating to Ingevity (NGVT), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.66.

Rizzo has an average return of 38.5% when recommending Ingevity.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizzo is ranked #1197 out of 6887 analysts.

Ingevity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.60.

The company has a one-year high of $94.67 and a one-year low of $24.92. Currently, Ingevity has an average volume of 383.8K.

Ingevity Corp engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.