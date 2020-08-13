Jefferies Gives a Hold Rating to General Motors (GM)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois assigned a Hold rating to General Motors (GM) on July 29 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Ford Motor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $33.23 average price target, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.78 and a one-year low of $14.33. Currently, General Motors has an average volume of 15.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. It sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. The company was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Read More on GM: