Jefferies Gives a Buy Rating to Pq Group Holdings (PQG)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander assigned a Buy rating to Pq Group Holdings (PQG) on August 2 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, GCP Applied Technologies, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pq Group Holdings with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 45.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.26 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Pq Group Holdings has an average volume of 159.1K.

PQ Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services that enable environmental improvements, enhance consumer products, and increase personal safety. It operates through the Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry. The Catalysts segment serves the packaging and engineered plastics and the refining, petrochemical, and emissions control industries. The Performance Materials segment produces transportation reflective safety markings for roads and airports. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 07, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.