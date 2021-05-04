Jefferies Gives a Buy Rating to Match Group (MTCH)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill assigned a Buy rating to Match Group (MTCH) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 73.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $167.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $651 million and net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $547 million and had a net profit of $100 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTCH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas-based Match Group is an online dating service company and provides dating products worldwide. The company has a vast portfolio of online dating services including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, among other brands.