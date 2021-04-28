Jefferies Believes Zendesk (ZEN) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk (ZEN) yesterday and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.40, close to its 52-week high of $166.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Bill.com Holdings, and Par Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.08, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Zendesk’s market cap is currently $18.16B and has a P/E ratio of -81.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 77.12.

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.