Jefferies Believes WW Grainger (GWW) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger (GWW) yesterday and set a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $433.54, close to its 52-week high of $452.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Management, Bright Horizons, and Clarivate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $461.13 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $452.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $452.82 and a one-year low of $263.27. Currently, WW Grainger has an average volume of 297K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives. The Canada segment provides a combination of product breadth, local availability, speed of delivery, detailed product information and competitively priced products and services. The company was founded by William Wallace Grainger in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.