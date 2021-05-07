Jefferies Believes Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Casey Haire maintained a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial (WTFC) on April 27 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.24, close to its 52-week high of $87.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Wintrust Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.00, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Wintrust Financial’s market cap is currently $4.46B and has a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Kathleen Boege, the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC of WTFC sold 7,261 shares for a total of $587,415.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.