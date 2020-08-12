Jefferies Believes Wayfair (W) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair (W) on August 5 and set a price target of $344.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $309.13, close to its 52-week high of $324.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 86.1% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Williams-Sonoma, and Tractor Supply.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $306.00, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion and GAAP net loss of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.34 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $182 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

