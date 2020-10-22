Jefferies Believes TopBuild (BLD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on TopBuild (BLD), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $176.97, close to its 52-week high of $191.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TopBuild is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.75, representing a -3.2% downside. In a report issued on May 27, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Based on TopBuild’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $646 million and net profit of $55.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $660 million and had a net profit of $52.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLD in relation to earlier this year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S. The Distribution segment distributes insulation and other building products, including rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials through its Service Partners business. The company was founded in February 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.