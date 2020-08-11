Jefferies Believes Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton maintained a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) on August 4 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.10, close to its 52-week high of $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 38.4% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Strongbridge Biopharma with a $9.67 average price target, representing a 138.2% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Strongbridge Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.67 million and GAAP net loss of $12.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.