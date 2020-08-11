Jefferies Believes SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 29, Stephen Volkmann from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.45, close to its 52-week high of $132.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Illinois Tool Works, and Manitowoc Company.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $118.38.

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $460 million and GAAP net loss of $17.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $752 million and had a net profit of $64.7 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.