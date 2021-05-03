Jefferies Believes Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies (RTX) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.24, close to its 52-week high of $83.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Raytheon Technologies with a $94.33 average price target, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Raytheon Technologies’ market cap is currently $126.2B and has a P/E ratio of -36.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RTX in relation to earlier this year.

Based in Massachusetts, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The company operates through four business segments, including Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The company was formed in April 2020, through the combination of Raytheon company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses.