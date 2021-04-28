Jefferies Believes PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) today and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.35, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

Grzinic has an average return of 33.8% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Grzinic is ranked #1876 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $115.35 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR104.00 price target.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and net profit of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 billion and had a net profit of $17.8 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.