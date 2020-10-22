Jefferies Believes Owens Corning (OC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning (OC), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.44, close to its 52-week high of $76.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00, which is a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Owens Corning’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion and net profit of $96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.92 billion and had a net profit of $138 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 161 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Kelly Schmidt, the VP & Controller of OC sold 9,900 shares for a total of $645,282.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities. The Insulation segment provides insulating products which help customers conserve energy; provide improved acoustical performance; and offer convenience of installation and use. The Roofing segment offers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and other products including oxidized asphalt and roofing accessories. The company was founded on October 31, 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.