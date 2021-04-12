Jefferies Believes Open Lending (LPRO) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending (LPRO) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.85, close to its 52-week high of $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Open Lending has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.63, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.00 and a one-year low of $9.37. Currently, Open Lending has an average volume of 1.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

