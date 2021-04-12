Jefferies Believes OneMain Holdings (OMF) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings (OMF) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.70, close to its 52-week high of $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OneMain Holdings with a $63.90 average price target, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

OneMain Holdings’ market cap is currently $7.37B and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OMF in relation to earlier this year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following the Consumer and Insurance, and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations. The Other segment consists of the liquidation of SpringCastle Portfolio activities and non-orginating operations. The company was founded on August 5, 2013 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.