Jefferies Believes Nvidia (NVDA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Mark Lipacis from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA), with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $368.20, close to its 52-week high of $380.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 74.0% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $380.21 average price target, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Nvidia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.08 billion and net profit of $917 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 billion and had a net profit of $394 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

