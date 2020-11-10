Jefferies Believes Nordex (NRDXF) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Constantin Hesse maintained a Buy rating on Nordex (NRDXF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.16, close to its 52-week high of $16.48.

Hesse has an average return of 38.3% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Hesse is ranked #1477 out of 7061 analysts.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.45.

The company has a one-year high of $16.48 and a one-year low of $6.05. Currently, Nordex has an average volume of 414.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.