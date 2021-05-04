Jefferies Believes Newell Brands (NWL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Newell Brands (NWL), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.00, close to its 52-week high of $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Newell Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.11, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.10 and a one-year low of $11.05. Currently, Newell Brands has an average volume of 2.67M.

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Appliances; Home and Outdoor Living; and Learning and Development. The Food and Appliances segment includes household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products and fresh preserving products. The Home and Outdoor Living segment consists of products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance products and connected home and security. The Learning and Development segment deals with writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; baby gear and infant care products. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, NJ.