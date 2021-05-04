Jefferies Believes LKQ (LKQ) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan maintained a Buy rating on LKQ (LKQ) on April 29 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.05, close to its 52-week high of $49.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Jordan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto, and Lithia Motors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LKQ with a $55.83 average price target, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

LKQ’s market cap is currently $14.52B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.70.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F. Flynn in February 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.