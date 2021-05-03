Jefferies Believes L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies (LHX), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.23, close to its 52-week high of $213.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Raytheon Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $229.70 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $213.00 and a one-year low of $158.09. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has an average volume of 1.12M.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a technology-oriented aerospace and defense company that provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. The company was formed following the merger of Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies in June 2019.

