Jefferies Believes Ingersoll Rand (IR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Volkmann from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.94, close to its 52-week high of $52.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 75.1% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oshkosh, Cummins, and Eaton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $53.38 average price target.

Ingersoll Rand’s market cap is currently $21.75B and has a P/E ratio of -640.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.19.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. It manufactures compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products in its markets. Its segments are Industrials, Energy, and Medical. In the Industrials segment, the company designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of air compression, vacuum and blower products across a wide array of technologies and applications. In the Medical segment, it designs, manufactures and markets specialized gas, liquid and precision syringe pumps, and compressors for use in the medical, laboratory and biotechnology end markets.