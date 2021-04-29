Jefferies Believes Icon (ICLR) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating on Icon (ICLR) yesterday and set a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $214.89, close to its 52-week high of $223.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 76.5% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, IQVIA Holdings, and Sotera Health.

Icon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $231.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $223.62 and a one-year low of $145.11. Currently, Icon has an average volume of 658.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.