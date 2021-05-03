Jefferies Believes Huntsman (HUN) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (HUN) yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.67, close to its 52-week high of $29.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntsman with a $35.63 average price target, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Alembic Global also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.79 and a one-year low of $13.86. Currently, Huntsman has an average volume of 2M.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. Its products include Methoxypropylamine, Isocyanate, Nonylphenol, and Alkylalkanolamines. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.