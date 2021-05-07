Jefferies Believes First Horizon (FHN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 22, Casey Haire from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on First Horizon (FHN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.01, close to its 52-week high of $19.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

First Horizon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.78, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

First Horizon’s market cap is currently $10.49B and has a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FHN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Bryan Jordan, the President & CEO of FHN sold 230,642 shares for a total of $4,278,409.

First Horizon National Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which offers checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-strategic. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Fixed Income segment provides financial services for depository and non depository institutions through the sale and distribution of fixed income securities, loan sales, portfolio advisory services, and derivative sales. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated corporate expenses, expense on subordinated debt issuances, bank owned life insurance, unallocated interest income associated with excess equity, net impact of raising incremental capital, revenue and expense associated with deferred compensation plans, funds management, tax credit investment activities, gains on the extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related costs, and various charges related to restructuring and repositioning. The Non-strategic segment includes wind down national consumer lending activities, loan portfolios, service lines and other discontinued products. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.