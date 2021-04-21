Jefferies Believes Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.42, close to its 52-week high of $92.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and ADMA Biologics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.13, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences’ market cap is currently $55.75B and has a P/E ratio of 68.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.95.

Incorporated in 1958, California-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp. is a medical technology company, which specializes in structural heart disease and critical care and surgical monitoring. It reports in three segments: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies and Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care.