Jefferies Believes Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 26, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.55, close to its 52-week high of $22.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Procter & Gamble, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Duckhorn Portfolio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on June 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.59 and a one-year low of $16.16. Currently, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average volume of 673.3K.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc produces luxury and ultra-luxury wine across a portfolio of winery brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Decoy, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. Its revenue is comprised of wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Wholesale revenue is generated through sales directly to California retailers and restaurants, sales to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the US, and sales to export distributors that sell internationally.