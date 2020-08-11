Jefferies Believes Digital Realty (DLR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 30, Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty (DLR), with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.24, close to its 52-week high of $165.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.86, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $165.49 and a one-year low of $105.00. Currently, Digital Realty has an average volume of 2.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.