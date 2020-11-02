Jefferies Believes Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) Still Has Room to Grow

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) received a Buy rating and a EUR50.00 price target from Jefferies analyst Thomas Rothäusler today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.60, close to its 52-week high of $53.29.

Rothäusler has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothäusler is ranked #6545 out of 6981 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $52.88 average price target, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR48.00 price target.

Based on Deutsche Wohnen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $553 million and net profit of $89.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $426 million and had a net profit of $480 million.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.