Jefferies Believes Danaos (DAC) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Danaos (DAC) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.40, close to its 52-week high of $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Danaos with a $12.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, Danaos has an average volume of 305.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.