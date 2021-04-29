Jefferies Believes Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR144.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.37, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

Gommel has an average return of 26.1% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #1712 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $169.74 average price target, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR132.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $26.56B and has a P/E ratio of 34.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.63.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.