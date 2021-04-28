Jefferies Believes Casey’s General (CASY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Matthew Fishbein from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General (CASY), with a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.37, close to its 52-week high of $225.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and SpartanNash Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $221.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $225.53 and a one-year low of $139.42. Currently, Casey’s General has an average volume of 204.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.