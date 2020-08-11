Jefferies Believes Booz Allen (BAH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on August 2, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Booz Allen (BAH), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.66, close to its 52-week high of $85.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Science Applications, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booz Allen with a $87.20 average price target, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $93.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booz Allen’s market cap is currently $11.67B and has a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Elizabeth Thompson, the EVP and Chief People Officer of BAH sold 15,000 shares for a total of $1,203,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.