Jefferies Believes BellRing Brands (BRBR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBR), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.39, close to its 52-week high of $26.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 74.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BellRing Brands with a $30.00 average price target.

Based on BellRing Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $282 million and net profit of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $6 million.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.