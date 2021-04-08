Jefferies Believes Anglo American (AAUKF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Chris LaFemina from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Anglo American (AAUKF), with a price target of p3800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.37, close to its 52-week high of $42.22.

According to TipRanks.com, LaFemina is ranked #2080 out of 7432 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $42.41 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.22 and a one-year low of $16.01. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 4,654.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAUKF in relation to earlier this year.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.