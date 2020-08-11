Jefferies Believes Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) on August 4 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.75, close to its 52-week high of $35.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as US Physical Therapy, Hanger Orthopedic, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acadia Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.30 and a one-year low of $11.09. Currently, Acadia Healthcare has an average volume of 667.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services. The U.K. Facilities segment provides inpatient services through facilities, including mental health hospitals, clinics, care homes, schools, colleges, and children’s homes. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.