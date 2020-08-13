Jefferies Assigns a Hold Rating on Six Flags (SIX)

In a report issued on July 29, David Katz from Jefferies assigned a Hold rating to Six Flags (SIX), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.33, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Six Flags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.14 million and GAAP net loss of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $477 million and had a net profit of $79.52 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.