Jefferies Assigns a Buy Rating on US Foods Holding (USFD)

In a report issued on August 4, Christopher Mandeville from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to US Foods Holding (USFD), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandeville is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Mandeville covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Casey’s General, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Foods Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.60, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.10 and a one-year low of $8.32. Currently, US Foods Holding has an average volume of 4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USFD in relation to earlier this year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli. The company is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.