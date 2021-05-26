Jefferies Assigns a Buy Rating on Kronos Bio (KRON)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Kronos Bio (KRON), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kronos Bio with a $36.00 average price target.

Kronos Bio’s market cap is currently $1.42B and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.18.

Kronos Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes through a precision medicine strategy by targeting dysregulated transcription.