Jefferies Assigns a Buy Rating on Five Below (FIVE)

In a report released today, Randal Konik from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Five Below (FIVE), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $193.78, close to its 52-week high of $205.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $224.40, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $859 million and net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $687 million and had a net profit of $110 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVE in relation to earlier this year.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

