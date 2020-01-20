JD (JD) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on JD (JD) on January 16 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.35, close to its 52-week high of $40.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

JD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.98, representing a 0.4% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Citic Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.30 price target.

Based on JD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $87.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $695 million.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business.