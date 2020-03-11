JD (JD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Barclays gave JD (NASDAQ: JD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Eddie Leung maintained a Buy rating on JD today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.85, close to its 52-week high of $45.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Leung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Leung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and Sina.

JD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.85, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on JD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $516 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $695 million.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business.