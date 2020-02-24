JD (JD): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on JD (JD) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JD with a $46.58 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JD’s market cap is currently $49.54B and has a P/E ratio of 63.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business.