JD (JD): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Brian Anderson- March 11, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt assigned a Buy rating to JD (JD) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 69.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JD with a $115.29 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $108.29 and a one-year low of $32.70. Currently, JD has an average volume of 10.76M.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

