JD (JD): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on JD (JD), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.85, close to its 52-week high of $51.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JD with a $52.93 average price target, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

Based on JD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $171 billion and net profit of $3.64 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $4.8 billion.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

