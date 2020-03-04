JD (JD): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on JD (JD) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.46, close to its 52-week high of $44.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and Weibo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JD with a $49.66 average price target, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.12 and a one-year low of $25.48. Currently, JD has an average volume of 12.22M.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business.