JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Hold rating on JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JBG Smith Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

Based on JBG Smith Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $149 million and GAAP net loss of $45.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $165 million and had a net profit of $34.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBGS in relation to earlier this year.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, invests and develops assets on urban infill submarkets. It operates through following segments: Office, Multifamily and Third-Party Real Estate Services. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, MD.