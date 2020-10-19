JB Hunt (JBHT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt (JBHT) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 79.4% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

JB Hunt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.40, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.35 and a one-year low of $75.29. Currently, JB Hunt has an average volume of 820.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBHT in relation to earlier this year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.